University Hospital Galway is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak affecting multiple wards, there are currently 31 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital. As of this morning there are two wards closed due to COVID-19 and a number of other wards impacted by COVID outbreaks.

In addition to these pressures the Emergency Department in UHG is experiencing very high attendances, at 8am this morning there were 34 patients on trolleys awaiting admission to an inpatient bed. The high number of people attending who need to be admitted for ongoing treatment means that there is pressure on bed availability.

We are urging the public not to visit the hospital if you are feeling unwell. If you have symptoms like sore throat, cough, temperature or shortness of breath please do not visit the hospital to help keep vulnerable patients safe.

Visiting restrictions are in place in areas of the hospital impacted by the outbreak. University Hospital Galway is facilitating patient visiting in all areas of the hospital not affected by the outbreak in line with national guidance. However, visitors are being asked to be mindful of patient and staff safety.

Chris Kane, Hospital Manager UHG said, “We are preparing for a busy weekend in UHG, the COVID-19 outbreaks and high ED attendances are putting additional pressure on our bed capacity, for that reason we are asking our local community to be mindful of the safety of our patients and staff, please do not visit the hospital if you are feeling unwell.”