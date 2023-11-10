A Co Mayo nursing home employee was named a winner at the Nursing Homes Ireland Care Awards, in association with Homecare Medical Supplies.

Mary McEveney, a Kitchen Assistant at Cuan Chaitriona Nursing Home in Castlebar was named a winner at the Awards.

Mary was amongst 24 finalists from counties and communities across Ireland who went forward for seven awards and one Overall Excellence Award.

Mary was one of the seven award winners, recognised for his excellence in providing nursing home care.

Mary claimed her award before 300+ representatives from Ireland’s nursing home, older person care and health sectors at Tuesday last awards ceremony at The Round Room at The Mansion House.