A Mayo based Fianna Fáil Senator has called for a pause on the recruitment process to hire the next Deputy Garda Commissioner as no serving senior member of An Garda Siochána has applied.

Lisa Chambers says the role of Deputy Garda Commissioner is a key role in the security of the state.

This person is charged with responsibility for all criminal, security, intelligence and terrorist operations in the country.

The role deals with organised crime which has and continues to be an ongoing problem for Ireland.

Senator Chambers says some of our most qualified Gardai that would have been expected to apply for the role have not applied, so clearly something is wrong.

The pensions cap has been raised as a potential barrier to senior gardai applying and if this is the case then it should be rectified immediately.

She has been telling Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew that a recruitment pause must be called immediately....