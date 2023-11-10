The wild Atlantic Way has been named as one of 30 “most exciting destinations” for 2024 on National Geographic Traveller’s annual ‘Cool List’.

In its article, National Geographic describes the Wild Atlantic Way as one of Europe’s most exciting road trips, not least because it ticks off some of Ireland’s most memorable experiences.

It focuses on Sligo in particular and highlights the opening of the National Surf Centre at Strandhill earlier this summer, ‘where the Atlantic swells draw novices and seasoned surfers alike’.

The site also notes the development of Queen Maeve Square in Sligo Town and that it ‘will offer a scenic spot for farmers’ markets, craft fairs and live music when completed later in 2024′.