Niamh Colleran has been awarded the title of The People's Pharmacist for 2023 following a nationwide voting campaign that saw over 12,000 votes and a reach of over 200,000 in association with Panadol, Irish Pharmacy News launched the search to find the People's Pharmacist 2023 earlier this year; giving the Irish public the opportunity to nominate and vote for, their local pharmacist who has gone above and beyond.

Niamh Colleran of Colleran’s Pharmacy in Charlestown is the sole Connacht pharmacist on the list.

The announcement came from Ireland’s leading pharmacy publication Irish Pharmacy News.

The People’s Pharmacist Award seeks nominations from across the country, giving patients the opportunity to recognise and salute their local pharmacist.

From over 450 nominations we had eight extremely deserving finalists and after a nationwide voting campaign, Niamh Colleran of Colleran’s Life Pharmacy, was awarded this prestigious title.

Niamh was presented with her award by Dave Barrett, County Manager with Haleon, Cathaoirleach Gerry Murray and Managing Director of IPN Communications, Natalie Maginnis.

Colleran’s Life Pharmacy is based in Charlestown, Co Mayo with pharmacist Niamh at the helm.

The pharmacy serves a wide catchment area of customers and patients but the enhanced services they provide, and care in always wanting to provide the highest standards of service, have really touched the life of one customer as they have engaged in their own health battle.