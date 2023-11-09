A Galway TD says the more needs to be done to incentivise people to remain in the home care sector.

Tuam based Independent Deputy Sean Canney says at present, people who wish to become a part time carer for a family member is restricted to the amount of hours they can work in a second job.

Additionally, he says, the home care sector should be exempt from such a recruitment freeze as some people are left with no carer if they're carer is unwell or on holidays.

Labour yesterday said 6 thousand and 20 people are stuck on home care support waiting lists and urgently need to be addressed by the system.

Deputy Canney has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....