Following the publication this afternoon of the latest JNLR Radio listenership figures there’s more good news for Midwest Radio as the station continues to be the ‘station of choice’ for the people of County Mayo.

The figures show an impressive 61% of the population of Mayo tune in to the station each day and the Market Share figure of almost 54% is also amongst the highest in the country.

The National figures are published every quarter and today’s figures have been welcomed by station management.

Speaking to Midwest News this afternoon Station Manager Tommy Marren said that the consistency of the figures clearly demonstrates the incredible loyalty of listeners….