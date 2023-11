A local TD has raised the issue of a new headquarters for the order of malta in Castlebar.

Deputy Michael Ring says they group carry out tremendous work and they deserve an up to date facility to work from.

Castlebar Order of Malta, he says, have been seeking funding for a new Headquarters for the past number of years.

The Fine Gael Deputy says the planning permission and plans are all ready, it now just needs the funding.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...