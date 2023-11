An end to the shortage of GP's may soon be in sight.

Over 13 hundred people applied to train as family Doctors in 2023, the highest number ever, while the number of places has been increased by 20 per cent on last year.

There are currently 2 thousand fewer GP's than the country needs.

Dr Diarmuid Quinlan is the ICGP's Medical Director and says retaining the recruits once they enter the system is the next challenge.