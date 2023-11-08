Mayo County Council has three nominees vying for glory at the IPB Pride of Place Awards which takes place on this coming Friday.

The three nominees from Mayo County Council are:

(1) Aghamore in Category 1 for populations of less than 500 people;

(2) The Butterfly Garden, Swinford in Category 7 (Community Wellbeing Initiatives) and

(3) Ballyhaunis Language Café in Category 5 (Communities Welcoming New Communities).

IPB Pride of Place Competition in association with Co-operation Ireland, is an all-island competition organised by Co-operation Ireland and the Local Authorities. The purpose of the competition is to acknowledge the work being done every day by communities all over the island of Ireland.

The winners will be announced at the Pride of Place awards ceremony, which is being held this Friday. The event is being hosted by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council in the Armagh City Hotel.