A Mayo Senator has welcomed new supports for both parents and teachers to help restrict Smartphone use among primary school aged children.

Fianna Fail Senator Lisa Chambers says that while Smartphone's do have a lot of positives, many social media platforms can be toxic and a ground for cyber bullying.

Many parents also feel the need to purchase a Smartphone for their child if a friend has one, as they don't want their child to be left out among a friend group.

The initiative was initially rolled out among primary schools in Greystones, where all school principals and parents came together and collectively agreed not to purchase Smartphone's for their children whilst in primary school.

Senator Lisa Chambers told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that supports will be rolled out for parents to help them gain a greater understanding to social media and the digital world as a whole....