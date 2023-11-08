Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 32 year-old, Tomasz Chruszczyk who is missing from Galway since Tuesday 7th November 2023.

Tomasz was last seen on Newcastle Road, Galway city on the evening of Tuesday 7th November, 2023 at approximately 7pm.



Tomasz is described as being 5ft 9 in height, slim build, with short brown hair and stubble. When last seen he was wearing a long sleeve white top, grey tracksuit and dark green crocs.

Gardaí and Tomasz’s family are concerned for his welfare and would urge him to make contact.

Anyone with any information on Tomasz's whereabouts is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.