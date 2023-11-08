Ornua and the National Dairy Council have announced the Gordon family from Crossmolina - supplying Aurivo Co-op - as the winner of the Best Protein & Butterfat Percentage Award at the 2023 NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

The Gordons were announced as category winners of the prestigious awards at a ceremony held in Ballymaloe House in Co. Cork, where 14 farming families from seven counties, representing 14 dairy co-operatives, were acknowledged for excellence in dairy farming and milk production.

Following nomination from their respective co-operative, each finalist participated in an intensive judging process examining a broad range of criteria, including environmental management, animal health and welfare, farm infrastructure and hygiene, soil and grassland management and technical performance, among other core indicators.

The Macnamara family from Hospital, Co. Limerick, were crowned overall winners.