The residents of Crossmolina are extremely annoyed and fearful of further flooding this winter.

That's the view of local Fianna Fail Councillor Michael Loftus who says sandbags have been deployed in Crossmolina to protect against possible future flooding.

With the town's flood relief scheme again delayed in the Department of Public Expenditure, Councillor Loftus has organised with Mayo County Council to have sandbags reinstated on Chapel Road to protect residents there.

He is asking all residents and businesses with flood barriers in Crossmolina to make sure they are in working order and ready for use in the event of flooding.

Cllr. Loftus has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew....