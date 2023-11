Labour is calling on the government to call off the recruitment ban for the health service as a matter of urgency.

It says 6 thousand and 20 people are stuck on home care support waiting lists and urgently need to be addressed by the system.

Health spokesperson Duncan Smith has accused the Health Minister of cutting 1 point 9 million home support hours in July.

He says we need more nurses and carers to take pressure off hospitals who are having to take up the slack.