Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has re confirmed that there are no plans for a railway line north of Claremorris.

Galway based Deputy Ciaran Cannon received official confirmation on this from the Minister who stated:

‘The draft report contains no current railway reinstatement proposals from Claremorris to Collooney.’

In recent months a national railway plan has been developed and published my Minister Ryan showing plans for a railway from Athenry to Claremorris.

Deputy Cannon says that despite there being no plans for a reinstatement of a railway line north of Claremorris, now is the time to act on the development of a greenway.

He says that local authorities are doing their bit, highlighting Sligo County Council as one, but says that Mayo County Council must ‘step up to the plate’ to push plans for a greenway.

