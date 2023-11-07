The community of Headford is set to receive an additional Garda.

That’s according to local Fine Gael Councillor Andrew Reddington.

There are two Gardaí currently based in the town, with a recruitment process now underway for a third.

Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche had initially deployed two extra Gardaí on a temporary basis in January, but this was deemed impractical, according to Councillor Reddington.

The position is now being advertised internally.

Councillor Reddington has been giving more information on the announcement to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: