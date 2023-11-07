Gardaí are investigating a violent disorder incident that occurred in Ballinasloe, County Galway on Saturday last.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:40pm in the Dunlo Hill/Fairgreen area and involved a number of individuals.

A man, aged in his late 40s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, where he remains in a critical condition.

Four persons have been arrested as part of this investigation and detained at a Garda station in County Galway under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Three women (one aged in her late teens and two in their 20s) have since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A man in his 20s has been charged and he is expected to appear before Roscommon District Court today.

An incident room has been set up at Ballinasloe Garda station and this investigation is continuing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Dunlo Hill/Fairgreen area between 11:30pm and midnight on Saturday are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda station on 090 9631890, the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.