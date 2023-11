Gardaí are continuing to resign from the force in increasing numbers with 135 quitting so far this year.

There were a total of 107 resignations last year.

Last month alone 13 guards resigned while 12 retired.

The Garda Representative Association says morale is at an all time low in the force.

President of the GRA Brendan O'Connor says he expects the figures to increase even more by the end of the year.