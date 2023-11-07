Two more people have died on Irish roads, , one in Dublin and the other in Monaghan.



A man was killed near Cootehill yesterday afternoon when two lorries collided on the R188.



The driver of one of the lorries was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was unhurt.



The road is expected to reopen later this morning following the conclusion of the technical examination.



In Dublin a cyclist died in a collision involving an e-bike and a lorry on Dolphin's Barn Bridge.



The cyclist was taken to St James' Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Gardaí­ are appealing for witnesses in both instances to come forward.