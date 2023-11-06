The main street through the town of Kilkelly remains closed to traffic and is likely to remain closed to traffic for the rest of this week.

The road was closed after the collapse of a building in the town centre on Tuesday morning last and a number of investigations got underway at the site.

Five people were in the building when it collapsed but none were reported as having sustained life threatening injuries.

Gardai in Swinford told Midwest News this afternoon that the latest information they have received from the Health and Safety Authority today is that the street is likely to remain closed for the rest of this week.

However, local businesses such as Fagan’s Hardware, Duffy’s Butchers, Tarpey’s Supermarket, Cunniffe’s Shop, the Cornerhouse Pub, and Jane’s Café are all open for business and are accessible and say local support is welcome, following a difficult few days.