The first of the in-person votes in the elections for president and vice president of the Irish Farmer’s Association will take place tonight (Monday November 6).

Of the association’s 940 branches nationwide, the first 80 AGMs are to begin today.

IFA members will receive their ballot paper in the post for the first time this year, which can be returned via post or cast their vote at the branch AGM.

Francie Gorman and Martin Stapleton are both in the running to succeed Tim Cullinane as president of the IFA.

Francie Gorman is the current IFA South Leinster Regional chair, hailing from Ballinakill, Co Laois.

Martin Stapleton currently serves as the IFA National Treasurer and is from Oola in Co Limerick.

A Galway native is in the running for the position of vice president.

Pat Murphy is the Connacht Regional chair and is up against Alice Doyle, the current IFA Farm Family Committee chair from Co Wexford.

Among the branches voting tonight are Scartaglen in Kerry, Knockcrohery in Roscommon, Donaghmoyne in Monaghan and Bagenalstown in Carlow.

The election count will take place on Tuesday December 12.

