Former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson will be the guest speaker at the launch of a new book by multi award winning, retired Ballina photographer, Henry Wills.

“In all Kinds of Weather” is the new book by Henry that features some of his decades of photographs, capturing life in Mayo and people of the county worldwide.

Henry was a photographer with The Western People newspaper and many of his photos made the national and international papers.

The book will be officially launched on Friday week, November 17th, at Mount Falcon Estate at 7pm

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley this lunchtime congratulated Henry on his latest achievement and asked him why a book after all the pictures….