An event is taking place in Ballyhaunis this Wednesday, looking at creating a committee to oversee the Sustainable Energy Community.

The Ballyhaunis SEC has recently joined the SEAI network and will see the community working together to become more sustainable and efficient.

An information evening will be held in the Family Resource Centre in the town on Wednesday November 8 at 8:00pm.

Dr Orla Nic Suibhne has been appointed the SEC mentor and will be present on the night to explain how such a community will benefit the town.

Local election candidate Alma Gallagher works in the area of retrofitting and sustainability.

She has been telling Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan more about the meeting: