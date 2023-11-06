There’s welcome news for many householders grappling with failing septic tanks, as they will soon qualify for better financial assistance for improvement works of up to €12,000 starting from January 1st, 2024, according to Mayo Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon.

Deputy Dillon says The Septic Tank grants are set to experience a 140% increase, going up to €12,000 from the previous €5,000 allocation.

Importantly, he says, the prior requirement that the septic tank must have been registered with the local authority before February 1st, 2013, will be eliminated. The change means that a greater number of homeowners will be eligible to access these grants starting January 1st.

"These increased grants can be utilised for the repair, upgrade, or replacement of septic tanks that are no longer functioning effectively. This is particularly encouraging news for owners of standalone and rural housing throughout Mayo who have encountered challenges in maintaining septic tanks to the required standard. Currently, there are almost half a million homes across the country that are not connected to a public sewage network and thus rely on their private systems."

The Mayo TD says, "A recent report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) revealed that half of the inspected septic tanks failed to meet the necessary standards, with an additional 20% posing an immediate risk to human health and the environment. Improper sewage treatment can carry harmful bacteria and viruses, endangering our gardens, rivers, and streams."