Over 800 more people have been brought before the courts for not having a TV license this year, compared to the whole of 2022.

Figures released to the Irish Daily Mail show 10 thousand 413 people were brought before a judge for not paying the fee.

That's compared to 9,610 last year.

It comes amid a surge in the number of people not paying the 160 euro fee, amid the RTE's payments scandal.