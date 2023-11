A man and a woman have been fatally injured in a road collision in county Donegal in the early hours of this morning.

The incident took place on the R238 at Terrawee, Gleneely, at around 12.45am this morning.

There were three people in the car, which was the only vehicle involved.

A second man was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene has been sealed off and gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.