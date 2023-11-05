Galway’s The Dough Bros has once again been listed amongst the best pizzerias in the world.



The city pizzeria has climbed more than 20 spots in Big 7 Travel’s World’s Best Pizza list – it’s now ranked 15th



The Dough Bros was founded by brothers Ronan and Eugene Greaney in 2013 and has been listed many times in European and global rankings.



Ronan and Eugene's parents both hail from Swinford.



Big 7 Travel commended the family-run business for its use of both Italian and locally sourced ingredients.

Eugene Greaney has been telling Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew that the last ten years have been incredible.