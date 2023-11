The Government's being cautioned that the tax payer shouldn't be forced to foot the bill for pay hikes for top earners at RTE.

Its understood RTE has agreed to give its staff pay rises at a cost of 9 million Euro next year, which it's seeking from government.

The Chair of the Public Accounts Committee Sinn Fein's Brian Stanley says lower paid workers are entitled to pay hikes - but the tax payer shouldn't have to write a cheque for the top earners.