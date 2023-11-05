An Garda Síochána held its annual National Garda Youth Awards yesterday which recognise exceptional young people aged 13-21 who have positively contributed to their community.

This year’s event took place at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise and acknowledged the remarkable contributions made in a number of Garda Divisions which included Offaly, Dublin, Kerry, Cork, Sligo/Leitrim, Mayo/Roscommon, Longford and Donegal.

The Garda National Youth Awards were promoted and expanded by the then Assistant Commissioner, Anne Marie McMahon and who now as Deputy Commissioner continues to recognise the meaningful work of so many young people in communities all across Ireland. Deputy McMahon presented each of today’s 25 awards.

Garda National Youth Award 2023 Recipients as selected by a national panel:

Community Safety Award

• Solas Project Youth Programme, Dublin South Central

• Young Social Innovators: The Thrill Can Kill, Carlow

• Banna Rescue: Amber Dunne and Eoin Buckley, Co. Kerry

• Handled With Hearts: Drumshambo Vocational School, Co. Leitrim

• Tara Rose Lynch, Gort Co. Galway

Special Achievement Award

• Latisha McCrudden, Roscommon/Longford

• Eoghan McCabe, Louth

• Sophie Lanigan, Dublin East

• Sarah and Rachel Bello, Carlow/Kilkenny

• Craig Byas, Dublin North Central

• Sara Marza, Cavan Monaghan

• Erin O’Sullivan, Tralee, Co. Kerry

• Jordan Behan, Dublin South Central

Group Award

• The Upcyclers: Castleisland Community College, Castleisland, Co. Kerry

• Yvonne Lynch and Farrah O’Shea, Bantry Co. Cork

• Hill Street Youth Leadership Group, Dublin North Central

Individual Award

• Heidi Harnedy, Cork West

• Jamie Forde, Galway

• Adam Lough, St Columba’s Comprehensive School, Glenties Co. Donegal

• Ailis Malone, Banagher, Co. Offaly

• Brian Cull, Arigna, Co. Leitrim

• Casey Cullinane, Knocknaheeny, Co. Cork

Special Recognition Award

• Mulroy College, Donegal

• Miley Doran, Carlow/Kilkenny

• Ian Flood, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Speaking on the day, Deputy Commissioner, Anne Marie McMahon said, "Today is about recognising the dedication of young people – how they support one another and help their communities. Each of today’s recipients demonstrates all that is great about our young people, and all of us in An Garda Síochána are very proud of their hard work which is done selflessly and enthuasticaly.

We hope today's awards are a fitting acknowledgement of the very valuable contribution that these young people are making to society.”