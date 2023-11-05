Sinn Fein has seen its support fall by 4 per cent in the latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll.



The party is at 31per cent while Fine Gael is at 21per cent up two, Fianna Fail at 18 per cent up one, the Greens remain unchanged at 4 percent.



Approval for the government parties has increased following the Budget last month.



The Social Democrats at 5% remain unchanged, Solidarity/PBP at 4% are up two, Labour is unchanged at 3%, Aontú is at 3% unchanged, while Independents and Others are at 11% down one.



The approval rating of all three coalition party leaders has increased, Mary Lou McDonald is the only party leader whose popularity has fallen, but only marginally.



This poll also found support for the current coalition at 41% has increased four points ahead of a Sinn Fein-led left alternative at 40%, excluding Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, which has fallen five points as the public’s preferred government after the next election.





Support for a Sinn Fein-Fianna Fail government at 41% has also fallen two points.