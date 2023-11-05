Heavier downpours, gale forces winds, and frequent storms are just some of what Ireland can expect in the future as the death toll from Storm Ciarán rose to at least 16 across Western Europe.





Six people died in the central Tuscany region in Italy..





Another four people were killed off the coast of Portugal when a yacht ran aground north of Lisbon in strong swells.





Climatologist Prof. John Sweeney at Maynooth University said lack of serious action to tackle climate change has led to the increase in the number of serious weather events.