A break-in occurred at a house in an estate in Tulsk in county Roscommon yesterday evening (Friday).

Four men are understood to have been involved in the burglary that occurred at a house in the Chestnut Grove area at about 9.30pm.

It's reported that four men, wearing balaclavas, were disturbed by a neighbour and fled the scene in a black Audi A4 estate.

The car left the estate at speed and headed in the direction of Strokestown.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Chestnut Grove area at the time and who may have noticed any suspicious activity or anyone who may have noticed a black Audi car in the vicinity to contact them.