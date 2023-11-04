22 housing units are left vacant for years now in Newport and according to local councillor Peter Flynn, it's simply not acceptable in light of the rising demand for housing in the county.

The homes are at Black Oak Rise in Newport town.

The unoccupied homes were to be developed by Mayo County Council for socoial housing in conjunction with the housing agency Tuath.

However, stalemate over any such handover is ongoing now for years.

The Fine Gael councillor raised the issue at a recent West Mayo Municipal District meeting. He's been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley about his frustration with the situation...