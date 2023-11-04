The 2023 Irish Family Business Awards Winners have been announced with a number of winners from counties Mayo and Galway.

The annual awards recognise outstanding family businesses across a range of sectors.

O'Hara's Bakery in Foxford took silver in the Family Business Longetivity Award, while a bronze award was secured by ULTRACARE Laboratories in Corroy, Knockmore, in the Rising Star Award category.

Three Gold and a Silver award were won by family businesses in county Galway.

Printing and Publishing Family Business of the Year title went to Kenny's Bindery , Galway.

Killlary Adventure Company was another Gold winner taking the title as Sustainable Family Business of the Year, together with Gold for Spiddal based Standun as Best Small Family Business of the Year.

While a silver award was won by Executive Premier Travel in Galway in the Fastest Growing Family Business category.