Close to 1500 delegates are today attending Fianna Fail's 81st Ard Fheis , with a strong focus on the preparation for next year's Local and European Elections.

Party Leader, Tanaiste Micheál Martin will make his public televised address at 6pm this evening.

Discussions will focus on the party's priorities for housing, health and education.

However, Minister of State, Mayo deputy Dara Calleary told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that it is also an opportunity to discuss local concerns about an increasing number of recent burglaries and break-ins in the Mayo region....