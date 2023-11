800,000 property owners will be getting a letter from Revenue in the coming days to remind them of their obligation to pay Local Property Tax on their home.

Owners of vacant properties which are occupied for less than 30 days in the year ending the 1st of November 2023 are also labile for Vacant Home Tax.

Katie Claire Head of LPT and VHT at Revenue says householders who intend to pay the full amount in a once off payment need to begin the process as soon as possible...