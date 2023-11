There's welcome news today for many householders in this region that rely on septic tanks.

Grants available for Domestic Waste Water Treatment Systems will be increased to €12,000, up from €5,000.

The Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien also announced that the qualifying condition that the septic tank must be registered with the local authority prior to 1st February 2013, will also be removed.

The changes, which will take effect from January 1st 2024.