The Children's Remembrance Committee at University Hospital Galway will hold their annual Golden Enrolment Mass in memory of deceased colleagues on Saturday next, 11 November at 7pm in the Chapel of all Saints, Merlin Park University Hospital.

Hospital staff will lead the mass and present a selection of readings and reflections. On the altar, the Golden Enrolment Book will be present, and a special candle lighting ceremony and minute’s silence will be held in memory of all those who have died.

Anyone who has had a family member who worked in University Hospital Galway or Merlin Park University Hospital and would like them remembered in the mass and the Golden Enrolment Book can contact Anne McKeown on 087 4418574.