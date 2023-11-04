Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has today announced funding of €1.3 million for the provision of new computers, laptops, iPads and other ICT equipment in public libraries across the country.

The investment, under the Libraries Capital Programme, will assist libraries in becoming more digitally inclusive.

Communities across the country are set to be benefit from the initiative – with a particular focus on supporting young people, elderly and disadvantaged.

County Mayo has been allocated 59,000 euro from today's announcement, county Roscommon 20,000 euro, county Sligo 24,000 euro and 116,000 euro for lobrary services in county Galway.