A fourth teenage boy has been charged in connection with a serious assault at Mail Coach Road in Sligo on Tuesday.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with assault causing harm to another teenage boy that night.

Bail was granted under a number of conditions, including that the youth observe a curfew from 9pm to 7am and not to make contact with the alleged victim or any potential witnesses.

Three other teenage boys appeared in court yesterday in connection with the incident.

The case was adjourned until January 18th – all four teenagers who have been charged are expected back at Sligo District Court that day.

A file is to be sent to the DPP.