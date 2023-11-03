A Local councillor says there's too much red tape surrounding the advancement of greenways, with no sign of progress on the facility in Ballinrobe.

Councillor Patsy O'Brien says the National Transport Authority requires too much paperwork, and as a result many projects are delayed as a result.

He says in Ballinrobe, the section of greenway he's most concerned about is between the two schools and if completed, would allow parents to walk their children to school in a safe manner.

The section is currently at stage 5 out of 7.

Councillor O'Brien says he's also concerned about the funding that was initally allocated for the greenway, saying 465 thousand that was granted last year may not now be adequate for the required work, as everything has become more expensive.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....