Mayo Minister, Dara Calleary has joined digital ministers from around the world at the AI Safety Summit in Bletchley Park in London, which took place earlier this week.

The Summit was hosted by the UK Government and aimed to bring together a number of key countries, as well as leading technology organisations, academia and civil society to discuss national and international policy on AI development.

Jobs and safety were among the topics being discussed, and how to regulate Artificial intelligence to make sure it's used in the correct manner.

Fianna Fail Minister Dara Calleary told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about the summit and what topics were discussed....