Picture courtesy of RTE

A Mayo man trapped in Gaza is hoping to escape the warzone safely when the Rafah crossing to Egypt opens to Irish citizens.

Saeed Adli Sadeq, 21, whose family home is in Bohola, is studying computer science in Gaza City and is the son of writer and former Palestinian diplomat Adli Sadeq.

Speaking to RTÉ's Morning Ireland, he said he is waiting for confirmation from the Department of Foreign Affairs that Irish citizens are allowed to leave before travelling to the crossing.

He said: "The Irish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Irish Embassy in Tel Aviv and in Cairo, they did not delay in performing their duty towards me as an Irish citizen.

Mr Sadeq said he is nervous about waiting to leave because the Rafah crossing was closed for so long before it opened up to foreign nationals.

He added that because of fuel shortages, he could be forced to travel by horse from Khan Yunis – the city that he recently moved to from Gaza City where he was studying computer science.

He added once he makes it to Egypt that Irish officials will meet him at the border.