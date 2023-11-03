A driver was caught doing 166km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N26 in Ballina.

Throughout the October Bank Holiday weekend, an extensive Garda Roads Policing Operation was in place between 7am Thursday, October 26 to 7am Wednesday, November 1.

There were two fatalities on our roads during this period and nine serious collisions took place that resulted in nine people receiving serious and life-threatening injuries.

To date this year, 157 people have died on Irish roads. That is 34 more lives lost than this time last year.

Over the Bank Holiday period, An Garda Síochána carried out 949 Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints. 5,852 roadside drug and alcohol tests were conducted which led to 211 arrests for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. 41 of these arrests occurred between the hours of 6am-2pm.

Throughout the weekend, Garda Roads Policing Units were out detecting those speeding and issued over 745 on the spot Fixed Charge Penalty Notices for speeding offences.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all road users to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, to slow down and to always choose a speed that is appropriate to the driving conditions, to wear your seatbelt and never use a mobile phone while driving.