Work has commenced on the installation of a new high-tech security screening system at Ireland West Airport Knock.

When completed, it will remove the need for passengers to remove laptops and liquids from cabin bags.

Part of the ongoing airport transformation programme, the C3 technology will replace the current traditional baggage x-ray machines with 3D scans that will provide security staff with instant imaging of contents and, in turn, further speed up queue times.

With the new system, all liquid, gels, aerosols, creams, pastes, baby food, medicines and special dietary products that would previously have had to be put into clear sealed plastic bags and presented separately to hand luggage can now remain packed in cabin bags.

Work on installing the new machines is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, with the new machines fully operational by the end of November in time for the busy Christmas period.

The airport has apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused and advise passengers travelling out of the airport to allow for extra time transiting through the airport over the next few weeks.