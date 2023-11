Another teenager is facing charges in connection with an attack on a 14 year old boy in Sligo.

He was attacked near a service station on the Mailcoach Road on Halloween night and is still being treated for serious injuries at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Yesterday three teenager boys were charged with the assault and released on bail with a curfew imposed.

Gardaí arrested a fourth teenage boy yesterday, he is now due before Sligo District Court this morning.