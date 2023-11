A man aged in his 60s arrested by Gardai in relation to an incident of aggravated burglary at a residential premises in Co. Sligo last year has been released without charge.



The incident took place on the 18th of January in Skreen.



A file will now be forwarded to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions.



Three other men have been charged in relation to the incident and have appeared before the courts.

Investigations are ongoing.