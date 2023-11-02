Ireland West Airport today welcomed passengers departing on the new weekly service to Tenerife with Ryanair.

This new Tenerife service will provide a major boost for the airport and holidaymakers across the West, Northwest and Midlands regions of Ireland as weekly flights to this hugely popular sun destination are restored for the first time since January 2020.

Tenerife has long been one of the most popular sun destinations from Ireland West Airport and the new weekly service will operate through the winter season and all year round in 2024.

The reintroduction of the Tenerife service is part of Ryanair’s winter schedule with 10 routes, including 2 new winter sun destinations – Lanzarote and Tenerife – offering its customers in the West and North-West unbeatable choice at the lowest fares when booking their winter breaks.