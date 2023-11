There are calls to abolish lower minimum wage rates.

Currently the minimum wage is set at 11 euro 30 cents an hour and will rise to 12 euro 70 cents in January.

However, those under 18 are entitled to just 70 per cent of that wage, while those 19 or under are entitled to 90 per cent.

Senator Marie Sherlock, Labour's Spokesperson on Employment, says it's not right: